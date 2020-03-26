Menu

Crime

Barrie police searching for missing 30-year-old man

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 26, 2020 6:08 pm
Twitter/Barrie Police

Barrie police say they’re searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on March 16 at the downtown bus terminal.

Nicholas Gabinet is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 141 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a medium build, according to officers.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Gabinet may be wearing a burgundy coat and brown pants.

READ MORE: Guelph police thank public for helping locate missing woman

Officers say they’re concerned for the man’s well-being.

Anyone who sees Gabinet is asked to call 911.

OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s
