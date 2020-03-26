Barrie police searching for missing 30-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Barrie police say they’re searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on March 16 at the downtown bus terminal.

Nicholas Gabinet is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 141 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a medium build, according to officers.

#BarriePolice is trying to locate 30-yr old Nicholas Gabinet. He is m/w, 5'8, 141lbs, black hair, hazel eyes, med. build & may be wearing a burgundy coat & brown pants- last seen on Mar. 16 at the Downtown Bus Terminal. Police are concerned for his wellbeing; if seen pls call 911 pic.twitter.com/b4ZchGSSIo — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) March 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police say Gabinet may be wearing a burgundy coat and brown pants.

READ MORE: Guelph police thank public for helping locate missing woman

Officers say they’re concerned for the man’s well-being.

Anyone who sees Gabinet is asked to call 911.

1:35 OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s OPP explain link between four missing persons case from the 1990’s