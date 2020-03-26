Barrie police searching for missing 30-year-old man

Barrie police say they’re searching for a missing 30-year-old man who was last seen on March 16 at the downtown bus terminal.
Nicholas Gabinet is described to be five-foot-eight in height, 141 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and a medium build, according to officers.
Police say Gabinet may be wearing a burgundy coat and brown pants.
Officers say they’re concerned for the man’s well-being.
Anyone who sees Gabinet is asked to call 911.
