Canada

Wildfires force animals at BC SPCA branch to be relocated

By Amy Judd Global News
BC SPCA relocates animals from Penticton branch due to wildfire
The Christie Mountain wildfire has not only displaced residents from their homes but forced the evacuation of the Penticton BC SPCA branch. The animals have been transferred to other locations depending on their needs.

Wildfires in B.C.’s Southern Interior have forced the animals at the Penticton branch of the BC SPCA to be relocated to other shelters.

The BC SPCA said the animals will be relocated according to their different needs.

With hundreds of people forced out of their homes due to the wildfires, it can also provide emergency boarding for pets at its Kelowna branch, added the BC SPCA.

The organization can also offer pet food and supplies to those who have been forced to flee.

Pet owners are encouraged to plan for their animals while making evacuation preparations.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

