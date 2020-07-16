Repeat offender receives $200 for leaving dog in hot car in Delta, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

As the summer weather starts to heat up in B.C., officials are warning about leaving pets in hot cars.

Delta police tweeted Wednesday that they had to issue a $200 ticket to someone who left their dog in a hot vehicle — and it turns out they are a repeat offender.

Police were called to a mall in Tsawwassen on Tuesday where someone had left their dog in their vehicle for at least 20 minutes.

Police say the window was only open “just a crack.”

The sun is here – and so is our reminder not to leave kids or pets unattended in hot vehicles. Officers were called yesterday to a dog left in the front seat, with the window open just a crack. Unfortunately the owner had done this before 🙄 so she got a $200 ticket. pic.twitter.com/9KlQBPz4PP — Delta Police (@deltapolice) July 15, 2020

Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf told Global News that it wasn’t the owner’s first time leaving a pet unattended in a hot vehicle, which goes against a Delta bylaw.

Leykauf says if you see something like this, it’s best to call the police, instead of taking matters into your own hands.

“Usually the best choice is to call authorities and that way the public doesn’t end up in potentially a confrontational situation with the vehicle or pet owner,” Leykauf said. “That could lead to another set of problems.”

Dogs can’t release heat through sweat like humans, says the BC SPCA, and panting becomes less and less effective as the car heats up.

The small sweat glands inside their paws also aren’t enough to properly cool them down.

The best thing to do, police and the SPCA say, is to simply leave dogs and other pets at home.

