Health

Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 11:27 am
Teachers disappointed with N.S back to school plan as start date approaches
Teachers and union leaders gathered in Dartmouth on Wednesday to voice their uneasiness with the current back-to-school plan.

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

The case is located in the Central Zone and the cause remains under investigation. There are now six active cases in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 575 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 70,839.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus Wednesday, cause remains under investigation

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

There have been 1,077 cases in Nova Scotia and 64 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

The province reports that 1,007 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

Read more: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

However, restrictions are in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

— With a file from Karla Renic

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Stephen McNeilCOVID-19 Nova ScotiaCoronavirus Nova ScotiaRobert StrangQEII Health Sciences Centre
