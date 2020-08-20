Nova Scotia reports 1 new case of coronavirus Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of the novel coronavirus in the province on Thursday.

The case is located in the Central Zone and the cause remains under investigation. There are now six active cases in Nova Scotia.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 575 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday, moving the province’s total number of tests to 70,839.

There is one person in hospital as a result of COVID-19 at this time.

Individuals with the virus have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 1,077 cases in Nova Scotia and 64 coronavirus-related deaths in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The province reports that 1,007 cases are considered resolved.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.

Story continues below advertisement

However, restrictions are in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

— With a file from Karla Renic