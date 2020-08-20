Menu

Canada

Health-care worker tests positive for COVID-19 in Kingston region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 11:42 am
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region.
KFL&A Public Health has identified a new case of COVID-19 in the Kingston region. Kraig Krause / Global News

KFL&A Public Health identified a new case of the coronavirus in the region, bringing the area’s total up to 110 as of Thursday morning.

According to public health’s dashboard, the case was found in a male health-care worker in his 20s.

Public health said the worker caught the disease through close contact, but did not give any more details as to where the transmission took place.

Read more: No active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Aug. 7

Public health would not divulge where the health-care worker is employed, due to privacy reasons.

The region’s last positive case of COVID-19 was identified July 24. All known cases were deemed resolved on Aug. 7 until the new case was reported on Thursday.

