No active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Aug. 7

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region currently has no active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to KFL&A Public Health’s dashboard.

On Friday, the region’s resolved cases caught up with its total case numbers, both standing at 109.

The Kingston area has not seen a new positive case of COVID-19 since July 27.

A small uptick in numbers — four cases — hit the region in late July. Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says those cases were all found in young people who travelled, either outside the region or the province, and attended social gatherings, either parties or cottages.

Since then, the region’s total has stayed stable, and now, the Kingston area is considered COVID-19-free, at least when it comes to known positive cases.

Story continues below advertisement