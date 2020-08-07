Menu

Canada

No active cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region on Aug. 7

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 2:39 pm
KFL&A Public Health is reporting no active cases of the novel coronavirus in Kingston.
KFL&A Public Health is reporting no active cases of the novel coronavirus in Kingston. Kraig Krause / Global News

The Kingston region currently has no active cases of the novel coronavirus, according to KFL&A Public Health’s dashboard.

On Friday, the region’s resolved cases caught up with its total case numbers, both standing at 109.

The Kingston area has not seen a new positive case of COVID-19 since July 27.

Read more: 1 new case of COVID-19 bring’s Kingston region’s active cases to 4

A small uptick in numbers — four cases — hit the region in late July. Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, says those cases were all found in young people who travelled, either outside the region or the province, and attended social gatherings, either parties or cottages.

Since then, the region’s total has stayed stable, and now, the Kingston area is considered COVID-19-free, at least when it comes to known positive cases.

