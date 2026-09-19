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Canada

6 injured after vehicle strikes pedestrians at Quebec festival

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 19, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, on Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, on Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. SDV
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Six people were struck and injured by a vehicle early Saturday morning in St.-Tite, Que., where a 10-day Western festival is being held, according to Quebec provincial police.

A spokesperson with Sûreté du Québec said police were called around 4:30 a.m. to Boulevard St-Joseph, after pedestrians were hit.

Police said the vehicle fled the scene, but was found at around 5:30 a.m. in Quebec City.

A man in his 20s was arrested and will be interviewed by investigators.

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According to police, the victims have varying injuries, including some that are serious.

The town is currently hosting its annual Festival Western de St-Tite, a country-western event. The festival continued Saturday.

Police said it’s unclear whether the incident was intentional, and that an investigation is underway.

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Deputy Premier and Minister of Domestic Security Ian Lafrenière said Saturday there were “no reasons to believe it was planned, (or that) it was a terrorist attack.”

“We don’t have all of the details because now he’s getting questioned by the Sûreté du Québec but from what we learned, he’s been involved in a quarrel, a little fight. He left the scene, hit the pedestrians and he was apprehended about an hour later,” said Lafrenière.

In a statement, Premier Christine Fréchette said her thoughts are with the victims and that the ongoing investigation will determine what happened. She said she is in close contact with Lafrenière for updates on the investigation.

On social media, Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said his thoughts are with the injured and those who witnessed the scene, and praised first responders.

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