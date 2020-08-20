Menu

News

Kingston-area public school board releases video as students’ return to classes nears

By Mike Postovit Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 8:48 am
Limestone District School Board posts video about returning to class during these time
WATCH: Video shows what people can expect as school gets ever closer

Parents are getting an early look at what the school experience will look like when students return to classes next month.

The Limestone District School Board has posted a video on its website, walking parents through the new COVID-19 “pandemic protocols” both inside and outside the classroom.

Read more: Limestone District School Board sets out COVID-19 plans for back to school

Whether it’s elementary or secondary school, the video gives an overview of how the board plans to keep students and staff safe when school resumes. Director of Education Krishna Burra narrates.

“We know the school year will look very different because of COVID-19,” Burra says.

 

Managing back-to-school stress
Burra runs through the protocols based on guidelines from the Ministry of Education as well as Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health. Right off the bat, you are told that if you’re sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, you must stay at home.

“In elementary schools, students will line-up at designated markers at school entrances. Secondary students will be directed into the school by staff,” Burra continues.

“As they enter the school, all students will clean their hands and go directly to their elementary classroom or period one homeroom in high school.

“Students will clean their hands every time they enter or exist their classroom or the school.”

Read more: Ontario elementary students to return to class full-time, hybrid learning for most high schoolers

Directional signs in hallways will help maintain physical distancing and traffic flow. There will also be no locker use — students will keep their coats, backpacks and lunch bags at their designated desk or workspace.

Schools will have plenty of safety protocols in place including personal protective equipment.

“Students in grades 4 through 12 will be required to wear a non-medical or cloth mask when they’re in the school. We also strongly encourage masks for students in kindergarten to Grade 3,” Burra says.

“Elementary and secondary students will attend school five days per week and will be taught all subjects. Elementary students will stay in the same classroom all day including at lunch. Recess will be staggered outside weather permitting. Teachers will rotate between classes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Further details including more on secondary schools can be found on the Limestone District School Board’s website.

Coronavirus: Doug Ford stands by back-to-school plan
Coronavirus: Doug Ford stands by back-to-school plan

 

 

