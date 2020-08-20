Kingston-area public school board releases video as students’ return to classes nears

Send this page to someone via email

Parents are getting an early look at what the school experience will look like when students return to classes next month.

The Limestone District School Board has posted a video on its website, walking parents through the new COVID-19 “pandemic protocols” both inside and outside the classroom.

Whether it’s elementary or secondary school, the video gives an overview of how the board plans to keep students and staff safe when school resumes. Director of Education Krishna Burra narrates.

“We know the school year will look very different because of COVID-19,” Burra says.

Burra runs through the protocols based on guidelines from the Ministry of Education as well as Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health. Right off the bat, you are told that if you’re sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms, you must stay at home.

“In elementary schools, students will line-up at designated markers at school entrances. Secondary students will be directed into the school by staff,” Burra continues.

“As they enter the school, all students will clean their hands and go directly to their elementary classroom or period one homeroom in high school.

“Students will clean their hands every time they enter or exist their classroom or the school.”

Directional signs in hallways will help maintain physical distancing and traffic flow. There will also be no locker use — students will keep their coats, backpacks and lunch bags at their designated desk or workspace.

Schools will have plenty of safety protocols in place including personal protective equipment.

“Students in grades 4 through 12 will be required to wear a non-medical or cloth mask when they’re in the school. We also strongly encourage masks for students in kindergarten to Grade 3,” Burra says.

“Elementary and secondary students will attend school five days per week and will be taught all subjects. Elementary students will stay in the same classroom all day including at lunch. Recess will be staggered outside weather permitting. Teachers will rotate between classes.”

