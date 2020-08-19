Summer struggles continue for Johnson’s Mills Shorebird Reserve

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in 20 years, a popular site for people to watch migrating shorebirds feed along the Bay of Fundy has been forced to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson’s Mills Shorebird Reserve and Interpretive Centre in Johnson’s Mills, N.B., is limiting access to the public said Denise Roy, a conservation representative for the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

“We are not able to welcome people through our interpretive centre and we are only able to give a very controlled and cued access to our viewing deck”, said Roy.

The interpretive centre is too small to allow for physical distancing, said Roy, and only two small family groupings known as bubbles are allowed on the viewing deck at a time to take in the shorebird migration.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the conservation group has experienced a $10,000 drop in donations due to the limits on visitors.

“These would have been places where visitors would have given donations to us to help support our work”, she said.

It has been a trying summer, said Roy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The season has been made worse by the fact that the interpretive centre was broken into last Thursday and thieves stole $15,000 worth of tools and equipment used in the conservation and protection of shorebirds.

“They stole everything from laptops to binoculars to spotting scopes and printers,” said Roy. “It hurts tremendously.”

1:32 Alberta Birds of Prey Centre reopens with COVID-19 precautions Alberta Birds of Prey Centre reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Ted Bartlett of Moncton visited the viewing area on Wednesday and said it was “sad news.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We knew the place was closed because of COVID but this additional bad news is quite distressing,” said Bartlett.

While RCMP are investigating the theft, Roy is pleading to the public for help so they can protect the birds.

She said they have had to reduce the number of students hired to educate people about the importance of staying off the beaches for two hours before and after high tide to allow for the birds to rest before their long migration

“We hope that people will see and realize the kind of work that we are doing and help to support us,” said Roy.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.