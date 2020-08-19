Scott Thompson: Why shut down parliament during a global pandemic?

Send this page to someone via email

As parents and kids prepare for back to school in perhaps the most anxious period during the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament, effectively shutting down the government, turning out the lights, and retreating home right in the middle of the pandemic.

Why would you do such a thing during the biggest crisis of this generation?

Other than to run away from the political turmoil of his latest set of scandals, there is no logical reason.

Why, at a time when the public is praising politicians of all stripes for working together, do we want to head out to a voting booth when most don’t even want to go grocery shopping anymore?

Story continues below advertisement

That’s the next step if the opposition votes down the Trudeau government’s throne speech this fall.

So why now?

2:18 Deciphering decisions: Trudeau prorogues Parliament; Morneau resigns Deciphering decisions: Trudeau prorogues Parliament; Morneau resigns

When you shut down the government, you shut down committees like those that had been looking into the PM and former finance minister for their knowledge of the WE Charity scandal, not to mention the committee that was studying China’s bullying of Canada (including the Two Michaels), as well as parliamentary oversight from all the opposition parties who are keeping this minority government in check while dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic.

Now is the time to be working, not running back to Rideau Cottage to hide behind the big black door until the dust settles.

​Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

Story continues below advertisement