Scott Thompson: Why shut down parliament during a global pandemic?

By Scott Thompson 900 CHML
Coronavirus: Trudeau says parliament prorogued through Sept. 23
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday he had asked Gov. Gen. Julie Payette to prorogue parliament and would return Sept. 23 for the Speech from the Throne. He said that they would use the speech to present a “roadmap” out of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the past few months have been “unprecedented” but it gives an opportunity for change. He added it would give parliament a chance at a confidence vote on the plan.

As parents and kids prepare for back to school in perhaps the most anxious period during the COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has prorogued Parliament, effectively shutting down the government, turning out the lights, and retreating home right in the middle of the pandemic.

Why would you do such a thing during the biggest crisis of this generation?

Other than to run away from the political turmoil of his latest set of scandals, there is no logical reason.

Read more: Trudeau prorogues Parliament — what exactly does that mean?

Why, at a time when the public is praising politicians of all stripes for working together, do we want to head out to a voting booth when most don’t even want to go grocery shopping anymore?

That’s the next step if the opposition votes down the Trudeau government’s throne speech this fall.

So why now?

Deciphering decisions: Trudeau prorogues Parliament; Morneau resigns
Deciphering decisions: Trudeau prorogues Parliament; Morneau resigns

When you shut down the government, you shut down committees like those that had been looking into the PM and former finance minister for their knowledge of the WE Charity scandal, not to mention the committee that was studying China’s bullying of Canada (including the Two Michaels), as well as parliamentary oversight from all the opposition parties who are keeping this minority government in check while dealing with the COVID 19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Now is the time to be working, not running back to Rideau Cottage to hide behind the big black door until the dust settles.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton.​​​​

