Coronavirus: UofT launches Institute for Pandemics after donation

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The University of Toronto says it has launched a pandemic institute to help shape government responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

The university says the institute will focus on working with public health workforces to help with pandemic preparation and recovery.

It says the institute will also help with Canada’s capacity to model infectious diseases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The academic body will study how the pandemic has worsened inequality between the rich and poor around the world.

Dean Adalsteinn Brown says academics have the freedom to move faster than governments and are politically neutral, allowing them to help respond quickly to emerging threats.

Story continues below advertisement

The Institute for Pandemics was launched after a $1 million donation from Toronto philanthropist Sabina Vohra-Miller