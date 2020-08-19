Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: UofT launches Institute for Pandemics after donation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2020 10:07 am
A file photo of the University of Toronto.
A file photo of the University of Toronto. Getty Images

TORONTO – The University of Toronto says it has launched a pandemic institute to help shape government responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

The university says the institute will focus on working with public health workforces to help with pandemic preparation and recovery.

Read more: Unions, students raise concern over University of Toronto’s Fall 2020 in-person learning

It says the institute will also help with Canada’s capacity to model infectious diseases.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The academic body will study how the pandemic has worsened inequality between the rich and poor around the world.

Read more: No in-person fall convocation this year at York, Ryerson, U of T and Seneca

Dean Adalsteinn Brown says academics have the freedom to move faster than governments and are politically neutral, allowing them to help respond quickly to emerging threats.

Story continues below advertisement

The Institute for Pandemics was launched after a $1 million donation from Toronto philanthropist Sabina Vohra-Miller

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesUniversity of TorontoInstitute for PandemicsUniversity of Toronto CoronavirusUniversity of Toronto COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers