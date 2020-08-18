Wildfires flaring to life across B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

More than 70 forest fires have flared to life across the province in the last two days, and 121 in the past week, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93 active fires burning, including a dozen in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

However, in the Southeast Fire Centre, there were 50 fires, most of which are centred around Nakusp, along with some north of Castlegar.

With the evening thunderstorms that passed over the Southeast Fire Center on Monday, the #BCWildfire Service has been actively actioning 25 new wildfire ignitions, with the majority of starts in the Arrow and Kootenay Lake Fire zones (1/2). pic.twitter.com/NP23JScLdB — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

In the Okanagan and Shuswap, there were just a handful of listed fires, according to BC Wildfire statistics.

Crazy Creek fire:

Location: 16 km northeast of Malakwa.

Size: 15 hectares, listed as out of control.

Date of discovery: Aug. 16.

Hummingbird Creek fire:

Location: 9 km south of Sicamous, near the east shore of Mara Lake.

Size: 0.3 hectares, listed as new.

Date of discovery: Aug. 17.

Goat Forest Service Road fire:

Location: 10 km south of Lavington.

Size: 0.75 hectares, listed as being held.

Date of discovery: Aug. 16.

Kallis Creek fire:

Location: 27 km southeast of Kelowna.

Size: 0.01 hectares, listed as new.

Date of discovery: Aug. 18.

Carmi Forest Service Road fire:

Location: 10 km east of Penticton.

Size: 0.16 hectares, listed as under control.

Date of discovery: Aug. 16.

1:29 ‘Firenado’ seen forming in footage of California’s Loyalton fire ‘Firenado’ seen forming in footage of California’s Loyalton fire

In the Southeast Fire Centre, there are 17 fires burning in an approximately 60-kilometre semicircle north, east and west of Nakusp.

Story continues below advertisement

All 17 were started in the last two days, with several attributing lightning as the cause.

Thirty km north of Castlegar, a cluster of five fires burning, all of which were lightning-caused.

There’s also a sixth wildfire 18 km to the north, and a seventh fire 35 km away. Both of those were also lightning-caused.

There are also three fires burning north and east of Beaverdell, along Highway 33. Those three fires are listed as new.

To view the BC Wildfire Service’s fire dashboard, click here.

1:48 Hot weather and lightning spark multiple fires across B.C. Hot weather and lightning spark multiple fires across B.C.