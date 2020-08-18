Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

BC Wildfire Service says 16 wildfires started on Vancouver Island after Sunday’s lightning storm

By Robyn Crawford Global News
Fire Information officer Dorta Jacobsen says right now there are 93 active wildfires in the province.
Fire Information officer Dorta Jacobsen says right now there are 93 active wildfires in the province. B.C. Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service says 16 wildfires started on Vancouver Island after Sunday night’s lightning storm.

Two fires are close to the Sooke Reservoir where many people living in Victoria get their drinking water.

Both the Sooke Lake and Mount Healey fires are eight hectares in size, and considered out of control.

Fire information officer Dorta Jacobsen says most of the new fires are from lightning.

Read more: As B.C. temperatures heat up, the risk of human-caused wildfires grows

“This was a lot of dry lightning,” she said. “And we had just had a spell of good, hot, dry weather so the forest fuel was dry. Lightning strikes easily ignited these fires.”

Story continues below advertisement

Over in the Southeast Fire Centre, 25 new fires started, with the majority of them being in the Arrow and Kootenay Lake areas.

Right now there are 93 active wildfires across the province, 78 of those started in the last two days.

Trending Stories

Jacobsen says before this weekend, they were having a fairly calm wildfire season.

She now expects more to start this week.

“We expect to pick up more fires over the next couple days and weeks,” she said. “They can smoulder for a while when we don’t see them and then when it gets hot they kick up and then we can see the plume and action them.”

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
British ColumbiaWildfiresVictoriaVancouver IslandBC Wildfire ServiceB.C. wildfiresMount HealeySooke LakeDry lighteningSooke Reservoir
Flyers
More weekly flyers