Toronto Hydro worker dies after suffering shock in industrial accident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Hydro says one of its workers has died after suffering a shock in an industrial accident last Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to Willard Avenue and Bloor Street West, east of Jane Street, at around 12:30 p.m. after a worker was shocked in an electrical vault, officials said.

The worker — later identified as Kurtis Cleaveley — didn’t have vital signs and was taken to hospital.

Read more: Toronto Hydro worker seriously injured after suffering electrical shock in industrial accident

On Tuesday, Toronto Hydro released a statement saying he died.

“We’re deeply saddened to confirm that Kurtis Cleaveley, a certified power cable apprentice with Toronto Hydro, passed away on the weekend,” the statement read.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re thinking about his family and friends at this difficult time and our number one priority is supporting all those who have been affected by his death, including Toronto Hydro colleagues. We’re all grieving the loss of this young life.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise funds for Cleaveley’s family.

— With files from Gabby Rodrigues and Nick Westoll

5:28 The importance of workplace safety The importance of workplace safety