Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 42-year-old Toronto man

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 42-year-old man last month.

Police said that on July 9, officers responded to a call at 291 George Street, northeast of Jarvis and Dundas streets, and found the victim complaining of pain in his torso.

The man, identified as Daniel Carmichael, was taken to hospital, where he died. Officers said he died “as a result of blunt force trauma.”

On Monday, police announced that 37-year-old Alan Smith of Toronto was arrested and charged.

He appeared in a downtown court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

