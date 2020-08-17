Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of 42-year-old Toronto man

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were called to George Street on July 9 and found the victim complaining of pain to his torso.
Police said they were called to George Street on July 9 and found the victim complaining of pain to his torso. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a suspect has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 42-year-old man last month.

Police said that on July 9, officers responded to a call at 291 George Street, northeast of Jarvis and Dundas streets, and found the victim complaining of pain in his torso.

The man, identified as Daniel Carmichael, was taken to hospital, where he died. Officers said he died “as a result of blunt force trauma.”

Read more: Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto

On Monday, police announced that 37-year-old Alan Smith of Toronto was arrested and charged.

Trending Stories

He appeared in a downtown court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
Man shot dead outside apartment building in Scarborough
Man shot dead outside apartment building in Scarborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceHomicideTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto HomicideGeorge Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers