Woman found dead in Quebec City forest was victim of homicide: police

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Quebec City police say a 51-year-old woman whose body was found in a forest last week was the victim of a homicide.

Police say Sushmita Bhaskaran’s body was found June 22 in a wooded area of Lévis, Que., on Quebec City’s south shore.

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William Robitaille, spokesperson for Quebec City police, says a 61-year-old man was arrested the same day in connection with the investigation.

Robitaille says evidence gathered by police led them to search the wooded area with assistance from Lévis police.

He says the suspect is scheduled to appear in Quebec City court today.

Robitaille says Quebec’s prosecutions office has taken over the case.