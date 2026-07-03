Woman found dead in Quebec City forest was victim of homicide: police

Quebec City police say a 51-year-old woman whose body was found in a forest last week was the victim of a homicide.
Police say Sushmita Bhaskaran’s body was found June 22 in a wooded area of Lévis, Que., on Quebec City’s south shore.
Get breaking National news
William Robitaille, spokesperson for Quebec City police, says a 61-year-old man was arrested the same day in connection with the investigation.
Robitaille says evidence gathered by police led them to search the wooded area with assistance from Lévis police.
He says the suspect is scheduled to appear in Quebec City court today.
Robitaille says Quebec’s prosecutions office has taken over the case.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.