Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed late Sunday night in Toronto.

Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West at around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds but was conscious and breathing.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

