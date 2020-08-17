Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed late Sunday night in Toronto.

Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West at around 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds but was conscious and breathing.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.

Stabbing #GO1540958

Cherrylawn Ave/Millport Dr

– his injuries are considered life threatening

Police Dog Services are on scene assisting with the investigation ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 17, 2020

