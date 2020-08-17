Man in life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Toronto

Toronto police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed late Sunday night in Toronto.
Police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the area of Cherrylawn Avenue and Millport Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West at around 10 p.m.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from stab wounds but was conscious and breathing.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police.
