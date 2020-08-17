Menu

Crime

Man to be sentenced in fatal Southgate Centre attack

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 1:27 pm
Several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at Southgate Centre in Edmonton, Alta. April 17, 2018.
Several police vehicles and an ambulance were seen at Southgate Centre in Edmonton, Alta. April 17, 2018. Cam Cook, Global News

A sentencing hearing began Monday morning for the man responsible for a brutal fatal attack on a flower shop owner at Edmonton’s Southgate Centre mall in 2018.

Jordan Martin Cushnie pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery in May 2019, in connection with the April 2018 death of John Iain Armstrong. The 61-year-old co-owned the Bunches Flower Co. shop in the mall, along with other locations in the city.

Read more: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Southgate Centre attack

Cushnie was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of Armstrong, who started the Bunches Flower Co. in 1991 with his wife, Sharon, his brother Eric and sister-in-law Judy Armstrong.

Eric and Judy Armstrong (left) and Sharon and Iain Armstrong (right), own & operate Bunches Flower Co. together.
Eric and Judy Armstrong (left) and Sharon and Iain Armstrong (right), own & operate Bunches Flower Co. together. Credit: Pray for Iain Armstrong Facebook page

According to an agreed statement of facts, Cushnie’s movements in the mall were captured on video surveillance from the time he entered the building until he left.

Cushnie arrived at the mall at 9:44 a.m. on April 17, 2018, and met up with a number of other people before they made their way to an area near the Adore Cosmetic Kiosk, court heard last year.

Just after 10:15 a.m., Cushnie was captured on video cutting the wire that tied down the cash box at the cosmetics kiosk. He then began to flee the area when Armstrong grabbed Cushnie’s arm in an attempt to stop him.

Cushnie then turned around and repeatedly punched Armstrong in the face and head, court heard. After the sixth punch, Armstrong hit his head on the corner on the Freedom Mobile Kiosk and fell to the ground. Cushnie then ran out of the mall at around 10:18 a.m.

The assault lasted eight seconds, according to the court document.

Jordan Martin Cushnie.
Jordan Martin Cushnie. Credit: Edmonton Police Service

Armstrong was in cardiac arrest and not breathing. He suffered a large cut from his forehead to the top of his head, as well as a spinal cord injury. Mall security performed CPR on Armstrong before EMTs arrived and took him to the University of Alberta Hospital.

Read more: Southgate Centre assault victim’s son says dad ‘left some big shoes to fill’ at flower shops

Court heard Armstrong suffered an unsurvivable fracture to his cervical spine, among other injuries. He died in hospital three days after the attack.

The medical examiner determined Armstrong died as a result of blunt force trauma and neck injuries.

Man accused in death of Southgate death pleads out

Court heard from grieving family members and friends on Monday. Eight family members and friends provided victim impact statements to the court and spoke about losing their beloved husband, father, brother and friend.

Both the Crown and the defence are recommending a sentence of six years in prison for Cushnie.

Justice Eldon Simpson is to make a ruling on Monday afternoon.

With files from The Canadian Press. 

