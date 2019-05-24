Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 24 2019 8:08pm 01:44 Man accused in death of Southgate death pleads out Over a year since the owner of Bunches Flower shop in Southgate Centre was killed, the man accused in his death appeared in court. Sarah Kraus was there. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314326/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5314326/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?