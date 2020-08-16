Man drowns, brother missing after incident at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say one man drowned and another is missing after they were seen struggling in the water at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said emergency crews were first called to park in the city’s east end just before 7 p.m. for reports of a child in the water who needed to be rescued.

Two men rescued the child and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the process, police said.

During that rescue, however, fire crews noticed two other men struggling in the water not far from the scene, Davis said.

She said the men then went missing and about 30 minutes later, one of them — a 30-year-old man — washed ashore.

Story continues below advertisement

Davis said the man was rushed to hospital but died. The man’s brother, a 23-year-old man, remained missing as of late Saturday.