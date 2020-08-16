Menu

Canada

Man drowns, brother missing after incident at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 9:34 am
Emergency crews at Bluffer's Park in Toronto on Saturday.
Emergency crews at Bluffer's Park in Toronto on Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Officials say one man drowned and another is missing after they were seen struggling in the water at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto on Saturday.

Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacey Davis said emergency crews were first called to park in the city’s east end just before 7 p.m. for reports of a child in the water who needed to be rescued.

Two men rescued the child and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the process, police said.

Man critically injured after crash between e-bike, car near High Park in Toronto

During that rescue, however, fire crews noticed two other men struggling in the water not far from the scene, Davis said.

She said the men then went missing and about 30 minutes later, one of them — a 30-year-old man — washed ashore.

Davis said the man was rushed to hospital but died. The man’s brother, a 23-year-old man, remained missing as of late Saturday.

