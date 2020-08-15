Potential coronavirus exposure reported on 2 flights from Toronto to Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential COVID-19 exposure on flights from Toronto to Halifax on Aug. 8 and 11.

In a statement released on Saturday, NSHA said the potential exposures have been identified on the following flights:

West Jet flight WS 248 on Aug. 8 from Toronto to Halifax

Air Canada flight AC 604 on Aug. 11 from Toronto to Halifax

According to NSHA, the West Jet flight departed Toronto at 9 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 12:04 p.m.

“Passengers in rows 11 to 15 seats DEF are more likely to have had close contact. Passengers in these seats are asked to call 811 for advice,” said NSHA.

The Air Canada Flight departed Toronto at 8 a.m. and landed in Halifax at 11:02 a.m.

According to NSHA, passengers in rows 19 to 23 seats ABC and rows 29 to 33 seats ABCD are more likely to have had close contact.

Public Health said it is also directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the people confirmed to have COVID-19.

It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at the locations on the named dates may develop symptoms up to, and including, 14 days afterward.

“Those present at these locations on the dates identified should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” NSHA said.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause