Traffic

Don Valley Parkway closed all weekend for maintenance

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 11:22 am
Crews are taking on numerous tasks, including paving.
Crews are taking on numerous tasks, including paving.

The Don Valley Parkway is closed all weekend for annual maintenance.

The closure took effect at 11 p.m. Friday (Aug. 14) and is expected to remain in place until 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 17).

The entire expressway is closed — from Highway 401 to the Gardiner Expressway.

Crews are expected to pave the roadway, inspect bridges, remove debris and graffiti, and repair potholes, among other tasks.

Read more: Toronto issues 7,645 tickets in 2 weeks through speed enforcement cameras

Officials said the amount of work being done during the 54-hour closure would equate to around 30 days of lane closures to complete the same work.

Some ActiveTO closures have been cancelled for this weekend as a result of the maintenance.

Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto closes additional roads to make room for pedestrians to safely distance
Coronavirus outbreak: City of Toronto closes additional roads to make room for pedestrians to safely distance

ActiveTO, which sees the closure of major roadways in the city so people have more room to move around amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been happening each weekend in recent months.

Lake Shore Boulevard East and Bayview Avenue are not closed as they normally would be to allow for alternate routes around the DVP closure.

Lake Shore Boulevard West from Stadium Road to Windemere Avenue is still closed for the program.

