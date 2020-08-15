Multiple crashes on Quebec roads Friday evening leave 2 dead, 3 injured

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police were called to three separate collisions Friday, with at least two of them fatal.

The incidents, which occurred in different regions of the province, left two people dead and three injured.

Collision in Rawdon

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Route 125 in Rawdon in Lanaudière, at around 6:30 p.m. Friday, when a car driving ahead of the motorcycle made a U-turn.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the motorcyclist attempted to avoid the vehicle but was thrown from his bike.

The motorcycle driver in his 40s was pronounced dead in hospital.

The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is underway.

Collision in Saint-Calixte

Three people were injured, including one woman who is in critical condition, after a crash involving five cars in Saint-Calixte, in Lanaudière at around 8:45 p.m. Friday, according to the SQ.

Police believe a car facing the wrong direction on Route 335, causing a series of collisions.

The SQ could not say why the vehicle would have deviated from its lane.

The driver was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Collision in Saint-Nérée

A man was found dead after going off the road in Saint-Nérée in the Chaudière-Appalaches region on Friday evening.

At around 9.45 p.m., the police were called concerning a vehicle that was found upside down, near the 8th row.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, the vehicle appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree.

When the police arrived, there was no one inside the vehicle and the body of a man was found behind it.

The police investigation will try to determine the cause of the crash and whether or not other people were involved.

— With files from Global’s Brittany Henriques