Man, 37, no longer in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Montreal

Authorities are no longer fearing for the life of a motorcyclist involved in a crash in the Pointe-aux-Trembles area Saturday night in Montreal.

For reasons still unknown, the 37-year-old man lost control of his motorcycle at around 10 p.m. when he was driving on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Armand-Chaput Avenue.

He hit a concrete wall and suffered serious injuries to his lower body, said Benoît Boisselle, a spokesperson for the Montreal police.

“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the victim unconscious on the ground. The 37-year-old man was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. At first there was fear for his life, but now he is out of danger.”

A collision investigator and a collision scene reconstruction expert from the SPVM went to the scene.

Speed ​​could be involved in the crash.