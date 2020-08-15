One dead after crash involving truck and 3 motorcycles in Montérégie

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a trailer truck in Saint-Nazaire-d’Acton, in Montérégie, Que.

Police officers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a call Friday evening, around 9:30 p.m., for an crash involving three motorcycles and a heavy truck at the intersection of Chemin de Saint-Hyacinthe and Rang Brodeur.

According to the police investigation, a woman driving the truck heading north had stopped on Rang d’Upton where it becomes Chemin de Saint-Hyacinthe, but failed to see the motorcycles already on Rang Brodeur, to the east. The truck pulled into the path of the oncoming motorcyclists.

“This is an 80 km/h zone,” said Valérie Beauchamp, spokesperson for the SQ.

The first motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the truck. The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the second motorcycle lost control of her machine while trying to avoid the truck. The bike slid for several metres, but she suffered only minor injuries.

A third motorcyclist managed to brake in time and was not injured.

The truck driver was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

A collision investigation patrol attended the scene to analyze the circumstances of the crash.