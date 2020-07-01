Traffic July 1 2020 5:32pm 01:27 2 motorcycles collide in Trail, B.C. Two motorcyclists were airlifted to Kelowna following a serious accident in Trail on Monday. Trail RCMP say the accident involved an 81-year-old rider who made a left-hand turn in front of a 68-year-old rider. 2 motorcyclists airlifted to Kelowna following serious accident in Trail <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7129968/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7129968/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?