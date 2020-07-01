2 motorcyclists airlifted to Kelowna following serious accident in Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Two motorcyclists were airlifted to Kelowna following a serious accident in Trail on Monday.

According to Trail RCMP, the accident happened along Highway 3B at Marcolin Drive at approximately 11:30 a.m.

“Investigators have completed a preliminary investigation and found that a westbound motorcycle driven by an 81-year-old female from Ross Spur turned left in front of an oncoming motorcycle driven by a 68-year-old male from Fruitvale, who could not avoid the collision,” said Trail RCMP.

Police said both riders suffered life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospital in Trail before being airlifted to Kelowna.

The two were listed as being in serious condition.

They added that alcohol and speed do not appear to be contributing factors to the incident.

Trail RCMP said Highway 3B was restricted to single-lane, alternating traffic for just under three hours while officers investigated the scene.

“We have seen a number of motorcycle collisions over the past few weeks,” said Sgt. Chad Badry with West Kootenay Traffic.

“We are well into motorcycle season now, and I cannot emphasize how important it is for both motorcyclists and other road users to be alert and cautious when driving. Lives depend on this.”

Anyone who witnessed this accident is asked to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.

