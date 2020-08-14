STM bus involved in head-on collision with vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus was involved in a brutal crash with another vehicle Friday morning in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

The bus collided head-on with a small SUV at the corner of St-Jacques and St-Remi streets.

Both drivers are said to have been sent to hospital with minor injuries and are expected to fully recover, said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

READ MORE: STM bus crashes into tree in Montreal’s east end

The accident is reported to have happened at around 7 a.m.

The bus was empty at the time of the incident, according to STM officials, and was going to Villa-Maria station to start its route.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Montreal police and the STM have launched an investigation into the crash.

READ MORE: Two in critical condition after dramatic crash on Montreal’s Decarie Expressway

Related News Ontario’s police watchdog investigating downtown Toronto crash that injured woman