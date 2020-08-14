Ontario’s police watchdog investigating downtown Toronto crash that injured woman

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman has been injured after a crash in the city’s downtown area on Friday and that Ontario’s police watchdog is now investigating the incident.

Police said the crash happened at around 2:11 a.m. Friday near Parliament and Bloor streets.

Investigators said the driver crashed into a bridge in the area. The woman was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition by paramedics.

“The collision occurred in relation to a sound of gunshots radio call at Shuter Street and Pembrook Street,” police said in a tweet.

Police said the Special Investigations Unit has now invoked its mandate.

The SIU investigates the conduct of the responding officers in instances where there has been death, serious injury or alleged sexual assault.

