STM bus crashes into tree in Montreal’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus driver suffered minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle early Thursday in Montreal’s east end.

The bus knocked over a traffic pole and then slammed into a tree at 1:15 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street East just past Clarence-Gagnon Avenue in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The bus was driving west at the time of the incident.

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, and Montreal police confirmed that no pedestrians or nearby motorists were injured. However, the bus was seriously damaged.

Investigators are now working to understand exactly why the driver lost control of the bus.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

Story continues below advertisement