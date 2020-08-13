Menu

Traffic

STM bus crashes into tree in Montreal’s east end

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 8:12 am
A bus driver suffered minor injuries after a crash in Montreal's east end early the morning of August 13, 2020.
A bus driver suffered minor injuries after a crash in Montreal's east end early the morning of August 13, 2020. TVA

A Société de transport de Montréal (STM) bus driver suffered minor injuries after losing control of his vehicle early Thursday in Montreal’s east end.

The bus knocked over a traffic pole and then slammed into a tree at 1:15 a.m. on Notre-Dame Street East just past Clarence-Gagnon Avenue in the borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The bus was driving west at the time of the incident.

Read more: Montreal bus driver in hospital following collision in city’s north end

No passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash, and Montreal police confirmed that no pedestrians or nearby motorists were injured. However, the bus was seriously damaged.

Investigators are now working to understand exactly why the driver lost control of the bus.

— With files from the Canadian Press’s French-language service.

STMBus CrashHochelaga-MaisonneuveSociété de transport de Montréaleast-endMontreal bus crash
