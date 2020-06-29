Montreal bus driver in hospital following collision in city’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old bus driver is no longer in critical condition after a collision between a truck and a bus in Montreal North on Monday morning.

Montreal police say the crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard near the intersection of Pelletier Avenue.

Police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle said the bus driver hit the truck at a red light, possibly due to illness. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash.

The 60-year-old truck driver escaped unharmed while a passenger on the bus, a 56-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for a minor head injury.

READ MORE: Online petition demands Montreal’s Lionel-Groulx metro station keep its moniker

Firefighters had to use extraction equipment to free the bus driver from the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The bus driver was taken to hospital with serious lower body injuries. His condition was upgraded from critical to stable on Monday afternoon.

Police say five people were on the bus at the time.

Investigators are at the scene to speak to witnesses.