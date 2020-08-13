Menu

Crime

Two in critical condition after dramatic crash on Montreal’s Decarie Expressway

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 7:18 am
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are investigating after a dramatic crash on the Decarie Expressway left two men in their thirties fighting for their lives in hospital on August 13, 2020.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are investigating after a dramatic crash on the Decarie Expressway left two men in their thirties fighting for their lives in hospital on August 13, 2020. TVA

A critical stretch of one of Montreal’s busiest highways was completely closed for part of the Thursday morning commute as provincial police investigated the cause of a dramatic overnight crash.

At around 3:50 a.m., a car crashed into a tractor-trailer on Highway 15 northbound just before the Jean-Talon overpass, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed to Global News. Both vehicles were headed north at the time.

Investigators have not been able to rule out impairment, with an SQ spokesperson saying that “speeding, alcohol or drugs could be causes of the event.”

The two men that had been travelling in the car involved in the wreck, both in their 30s, are now in critical condition in hospital. Both are fighting for their lives, but one is said to be in worse shape than the other. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Highway 15’s northbound lanes were closed from Côte Saint-Luc Road to Jean-Talon Street until past 7 a.m. Thursday while the SQ’s accident reconstruction team worked to piece together what had happened, causing massive backups through the Turcot Interchange.

