City of London recognizes first responders on anniversary of Woodman Avenue explosion

On the first anniversary of the Old East Village explosion, the City of London honoured the first responders and other key community members.

At a special ceremony at the emergency operation centre on Boler Road, London fire, police, emergency services, city officials and community groups were thanked for their work on the night of the explosion and the days that followed.

“This day is important to recognize first responders but really all city staff that came together over a year ago to celebrate the importance of the work they do every day,” Neal Roberts, chief of the Middlesex-London Emergency Medical Services Authority.

“Emergency responders and city staff do their job, and at times they may do it quietly, and they move on, but this is an opportunity to recognize the first responders that don’t seek that recognition.”

On Aug. 14, 2019, a vehicle slammed into a home, striking a gas line that resulted in an explosion that levelled one home and left two others so badly damaged they were demolished within days. Seven people were taken to the hospital: one civilian, four firefighters and two police officers.

One hundred homes were evacuated that night, with many residents being allowed to return the following day.

Early estimates last year pegged damage at $10 to $15 million. Daniella Leis, now 24, of Kitchener faces a dozen charges in connection with the case.

Jesse Helmer, Ward 4 city councillor, praised first responders for their work in ensuring there were no fatalities given the magnitude of the explosion.

“It was terrifying at first, not really knowing what was happening,” Helmer said. “It shook the house when I looked outside, and a column of fire up the sky.”

Helmer also spoke about how amazing it was to see the community come together and see those who had been evacuated bringing food and water to the first responders fighting the fire.

“I wish we could maintain that community spirit of coming together, working together to get things done.”