6 more positive tests for coronavirus reported in Waterloo, active cases now up to 35

Waterloo Public Health says six more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 1,417.

The agency’s tracker is shut down as it switches over to a new provincial information so it provided limited information via Twitter.

Waterloo Public Health says there are now 35 active cases in the area, which means no one has been cleared of the virus over the past few days.

Coronavirus: Ford says COVID-19 case at Toronto strip club will 'show how contact tracing works'

The number of active cases has nearly doubled over the past week as the area was down to 20 active cases on Aug. 6.

There were no new outbreaks or deaths reported in the region either, leaving the only active outbreak in the area at A.R. Goudie in Kitchener, which began on Aug. 3.

The death toll remains at 119 with the last new death being reported on July 17.

The province reported 92 new cases on Friday, a number which includes two days worth of tests from Toronto Public Health.