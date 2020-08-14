Ontario increasing room capacity limits at gyms, fitness, recreation facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced that it is increasing the number of people indoor sports, fitness and recreation facilities can have, so long as distancing measures are adhered to.

Starting Saturday at 12:01 a.m., the facilities can have up to 50 people for each indoor sport or fitness room, while ensuring physical distancing of at least two metres.

The new rules on revised capacity limits are on a per-room basis, the province noted. The regulations apply to gymnasiums, health clubs, community centres, multi-purpose facilities, arenas, exercise clubs, yoga studios and dance studios.

“Many of our gyms and fitness centres are owned and operated by small business owners and they are struggling,” Premier Ford said on Friday.

“To help them get back on their feet and hire back staff, we are making these changes so they can serve more people. I continue to urge everyone to follow the strict public health protocols to ensure everyone can have a safe workout.”

The government said it consulted with the chief medical officer of health for the changes to make amendments to Stage 3 regulations.

On Friday, the province reported 92 new coronavirus cases and one more death.