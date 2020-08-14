Armed man jumps from moving taxi in Kitchener after dispute with driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are on the lookout for a man who reportedly jumped from a moving taxi after a dispute with the driver.

Police say they were called to the area around King Street and Jackson Avenue at around 10 a.m. for reports of a cab driver being assaulted.

They say the cabbie picked up the man in Cambridge and agreed to drive him to downtown Kitchener.

Somewhere along the way, the cabbie and his passenger got into a dispute and police say the man jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving.

The dispute continued after that outside the vehicle and it’s at that point police say a passerby stepped in to help the cab driver.

“There are reports that a weapon was brandished, a gun was brandished,” Const. Andre Johnson said. “That suspect has fled the area.”

Police had the K9 Unit on scene as they tried to track the suspect down.

It was one of three major investigations in Kitchener-Waterloo on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were also called to a car fire and reported explosion at Duke and Frederick streets at around 10:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a vehicle hit a hydro pole in the area of Union and Weber streets in Waterloo.

An elderly woman was pronounced dead and power was knocked out to thousands of customers.

