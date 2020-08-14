Elderly woman dies in Waterloo crash that knocked out power to thousands

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say an elderly woman has died following a crash on Friday morning that knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Union and Weber streets in Waterloo for reports of a single-vehicle crash.

Read more: Police investigating reports of car explosion outside Kitchener courthouse

Police said it appears the vehicle struck at least one hydro pole, knocking out power in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash and the woman has not been identified.

Waterloo North Hydro tweeted that over 4,000 customers were impacted by the outage, however most had their power restored by noon.

Roads in the area have been closed and drivers were asked to avoid the scene for the cleanup and investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

It was one of three major investigations in Kitchener-Waterloo on Friday morning.

Emergency crews were also called to a car fire and reported explosion at Duke and Frederick streets at around 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Overdose alert issued for fentanyl found in Waterloo Region

Meanwhile, officers were also in the area of King Street and Jackson for reports of a man with a gun after a taxi driver was assaulted.

The man fled on foot and there is a large police presence in the area.