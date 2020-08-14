Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Overdose alert issued for fentanyl found in Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy issued an overdose alert to area fentanyl users on Thursday. Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy

Waterloo Region Integrated Drug Strategy (WRIDS) issued an overdose alert to area fentanyl users on Thursday.

The agency says it has been receiving reports that purple/dark red, white/clear fentanyl has been causing “extreme sedation” in the area.

Individuals have reported that “they ‘feel fine’ but soon lose consciousness, temporarily wake up, speak, and lose consciousness again very quickly.”

The effects of the fentanyl in question have reportedly lasted for many hours and can also affect memory.

So far this year, there have been 54 overdose-related deaths in the region this year and 740 overdose-related calls, according to the WRIDS website.

WRIDS is warning users that opioids like fentanyl can increase the risk of overdose and is asking them to use the Consumption & Treatment Services site in downtown Kitchener.

