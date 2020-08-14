Police investigating reports of car explosion outside Kitchener courthouse

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are on scene outside the Kitchener courthouse following reports of a car explosion.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Frederick and Duke streets on Friday at around 10:30 a.m. to extinguish a car that was on fire.

A police spokesperson said reports from the scene indicate there was an explosion before firefighters and police arrived.

The cause of the fire and reported explosion is still under investigation, and it’s not known if anyone was injured.

Roads in the area have been closed and people have been asked to avoid the scene.

Police said its explosives unit will be heading to the scene as a precaution.

It’s one of three major investigations happening in the Kitchener-Waterloo area on Friday morning.

Officers are also in the area of King Street and Jackson for reports of a man with a gun after a taxi driver was assaulted.

The man fled on foot and there is a large police presence in the area.

Meanwhile, a vehicle has hit at least one hydro pole in the area of Union and Weber streets in Waterloo. Power has been knocked out in the area, including some traffic lights.