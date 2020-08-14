Man in serious condition after alleged random stabbing in central Alberta

A man said he was randomly stabbed while sitting on a park bench in Ponoka.

RCMP said officers were called to a scene in Ponoka shortly after midnight on Aug. 5 regarding a stabbing. The victim reportedly told officers he was stabbed by three men who were not known to him while he was sitting on a park bench by the museum in town.

READ MORE: RCMP say man charged after carjacking, police chase near Ponoka

He was reportedly stabbed in the abdomen and punched several times, police said. The man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“This type of random attack is rare in our community,” Sgt. Erin St-Cyr said. “We’re committed to finding out who is responsible and determining the motivation behind what happened.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man charged for threatening 6-year-old with bear spray in Ponoka, Alta.

The three suspects are described as being 19 or 20 years old and wearing dark sweatpants and hoodies. One hoodie was black and white checkers with an opening in the front.

The RCMP Forensic Identification and General Investigation sections are helping Ponoka RCMP with the investigation.