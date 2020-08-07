14-year-old facing charges after 10-year-old found dead in a central Alberta home

Send this page to someone via email

A manslaughter charge has been laid against a teen from Maskwacis, Alta. after a 10-year-old was found dead in a home.

Police made the discovery after responding to a 911 call to a home on the Samson Cree Nation at around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

A 14-year-old who was on scene was taken into custody. Police didn’t say whether the two children were related.

“Due to the nature of the circumstances surrounding this extremely tragic incident, including the delicate ages of the people involved, we won’t be providing further details” Staff Sgt. Dwayne Moore, acting detachment commander for Maskwacis RCMP, said in a Friday news release.

“Our focus is to continue to support the family and the community overall, which has been extremely impacted.”

According to the news release, an autopsy was performed on the child and the investigation led police to lay a charge against the teen of manslaughter with a firearm.

Police said neither the accused nor the victim would be named.

The Samson Cree Nation is 99 kilometres south of Edmonton.