Teenage boy dies after head-on collision near Ponoka

A 17-year-old boy died in hospital after a head-on collision in central Alberta over the weekend.

Ponoka RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 795 just north of Highway 53, west of Ponoka around 6:30 Saturday morning.

In a release, police said a southbound car being driven by the 17-year-old crossed the centre line and hit a northbound pickup truck.

Both the driver of the car and a 16-year-old boy in the passenger seat were airlifted to hospital by STARS with injuries police described as life threatening.

Police said the driver died as a result of his injuries on Sunday. No information about the identity of the teen was released, other than that he was from Lacombe.

The 54-year-old driver of the truck was examined by paramedics at the scene of the crash and was released.

Police said no charges in the collision are anticipated.

Ponoka is about 105 kilometres south of Edmonton.