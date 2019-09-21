Traffic
September 21, 2019 12:02 am

Woman dies after crash involving moose northeast of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED File
A 51-year-old woman has died after a highway collision involving a moose on Thursday morning, according to police.

In a news release issued Friday, RCMP said officers responded to a crash on Highway 15 near Range Road 192 at about 6:20 a.m.

“Police determined that a westbound car and an eastbound SUV both struck a moose that was in the middle of the highway,” RCMP said.

Police said they believe the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, tried to “take evasive action, resulting in her losing control and ending up in the ditch.”

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Friday.

The driver and lone occupant of the car sustained only minor injuries.

Police said no charges will be laid in connection with the collision.

