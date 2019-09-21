Woman dies after crash involving moose northeast of Edmonton

A 51-year-old woman has died after a highway collision involving a moose on Thursday morning, according to police.

In a news release issued Friday, RCMP said officers responded to a crash on Highway 15 near Range Road 192 at about 6:20 a.m.

“Police determined that a westbound car and an eastbound SUV both struck a moose that was in the middle of the highway,” RCMP said.

Police said they believe the driver and lone occupant of the SUV, tried to “take evasive action, resulting in her losing control and ending up in the ditch.”

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition and died of her injuries on Friday.

The driver and lone occupant of the car sustained only minor injuries.

Police said no charges will be laid in connection with the collision.