Man charged for threatening 6-year-old with bear spray in Ponoka, Alta.

RCMP have arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a six-year-old child with bear spray in Ponoka, Alta.

RCMP said officers responded on May 1 to a complaint of a man — said to be carrying a large bottle of alcohol — threatening a child on 54 Street.

Evidence gathered from witnesses stated that the man was walking while the child rode by on a bike. A dog then allegedly started growling and the man became irritated and threatened to use bear spray on the child, police said.

RCMP said the man ran into his nearby home and officers obtained a warrant and arrested him with the assistance of a police service dog.

Clinton Roy Green, 30, is facing eight charges, including uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assault of an officer and resisting arrest.

“While this child was not physically injured, we appreciate it was a scary situation for the child and the family nonetheless,” Corp. Jeff Sehn with the Ponoka RCMP detachment said in a news release on Monday.

“Incidents like this won’t be tolerated in our community, particularly at a time when citizens may feel vulnerable during this pandemic.” Tweet This

Green is currently in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing on May 12.

Ponoka is located about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.