Alberta RCMP investigating Innisfail motel homicide

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this week in Innisfail, Alta.

On April 29 at 1:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call to help EMS with a man in medical distress at the Bluebird Motel.

The 38-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

RCMP said his death was suspicious and are “investigating what is determined to be a homicide” and an isolated incident.

If you have information about the homicide, contact Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3341 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Innisfail is about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.

