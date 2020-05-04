Menu

Alberta RCMP investigating homicide on O’Chiese First Nation

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 6:56 pm
RCMP are investigating a homicide on the O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta.

On May 1 at an unknown time, police responded to a 911 call about a man in medical distress.

The 41-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, RCMP said.

Police deemed the death suspicious and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit is treating it as a homicide.

Anyone who may have information should call Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881.

The O’Chiese First Nation is about 140 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.

