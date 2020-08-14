Inmate sent to hospital after assault at Atlantic Institution: officials

One inmate has been sent to hospital after an altercation at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security federal prison located near Renous, N.B.
Correctional Service Canada said two inmates were injured as a result of the altercation on Wednesday, with one receiving treatment at an outside hospital.
Neither inmate is named in a press release provided by Correctional Service Canada.
The RCMP and the institution are investigating the incident.
Correctional Service Canada said that the inmates have been identified and the “appropriate” actions have been taken.
Part of the action includes a lockdown ordered by the warden and a search of the institution.
Things will return to normal when “it is considered safe to do so,” according to the press release.
Comments