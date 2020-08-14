Menu

Canada

ATV driver charged after pedestrian hit and killed in northern Alberta

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 12:24 pm
File: RCMP cruiser.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP have laid charges in an all-terrain vehicle crash in northern Alberta earlier this month that killed a pedestrian.

The crash happened on MacKenzie Avenue in Fort Chipewyan, Alta., at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 3.

RCMP said officers found the pedestrian unconscious and suffering from serious injuries. He was air-lifted to hospital in Edmonton in critical condition, where he later died.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Read more: Three youths injured in ‘serious’ off-road vehicle rollover

The 21-year-old driver of the ATV stayed at the scene, RCMP said.

The driver, who hasn’t been named by RCMP, is charged with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation while impaired causing death.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Aug. 19.

The hamlet of Fort Chipewyan is located about 220 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, Alta.

