Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Three youths injured in ‘serious’ off-road vehicle rollover

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 8:22 am
A Winnipeg ambulance.
A Winnipeg ambulance. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Three young people are in hospital with serious injuries after a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel were called to the Red River floodway near St. Mary’s Road just before 7 p.m.

Read more: Don’t be one of the 14 deaths this year: Alberta Injury Prevention Centre on ATV safety

They found the three youths suffering from what police are calling serious injuries, and rushed them to hospital.

Trending Stories

Police were on the scene late into Saturday night investigating what happened.

More information is expected to be released later on Sunday.

New study raises questions about whether safety regulations for children using ATVs are adequate
New study raises questions about whether safety regulations for children using ATVs are adequate
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
winnipegRolloverATVSt Mary's RoadRed River FloodwayOff-road vehicles
Flyers
More weekly flyers