Three youths injured in ‘serious’ off-road vehicle rollover

Three young people are in hospital with serious injuries after a rollover involving an all-terrain vehicle on Saturday evening.

Emergency personnel were called to the Red River floodway near St. Mary’s Road just before 7 p.m.

They found the three youths suffering from what police are calling serious injuries, and rushed them to hospital.

Police were on the scene late into Saturday night investigating what happened.

More information is expected to be released later on Sunday.

