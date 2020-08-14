Menu

Crime

Woman found shot in garage of Brampton home dies in hospital, 2 suspects sought

By Nick Westoll & Catherine McDonald Global News
Community shocked by murder of beloved Brampton woman
WATCH ABOVE: Fifty-six-year-old Sangita Sharma was found shot to death in the garage of Brampton home Thursday evening. As Catherine McDonald reports, Sharma was a devoted pharmacist, wife and mother.

Peel Regional Police say officers are looking for two suspects after a 56-year-old woman was found in the garage of a Brampton home with a fatal gunshot wound.

Officers were called to the home in the Linstock Drive and Treeline Boulevard area, near Airport Road and Countryside Drive, at around 7 p.m. on Thursday by Peel Paramedics, noting the victim had “obvious signs of trauma.”

The woman, who was identified by friends as Sangita Sharma, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and that’s where she later died. Police said Sharma had a single gunshot wound.

Investigators said in a statement surveillance video gathered from the area “identified two suspects and a black sedan that are of interest,” but further information wasn’t released as of Friday evening.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

Neighbours told Global News Sharma’s husband, who they said was a priest at Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton, came home to discover his injured wife and then called paramedics.

Global News learned Sharma previously owned Torbram Pharmacy and sold it a couple of years ago. Employees said she still worked periodically as she knew many of the customers.

“Whenever we talk about her, we cry … all of us,” Anwar Khan, the pharmacy’s current owner, said, adding he knew Sharma and her husband for about 15 years.

“She was a great woman — very hard working.”

Meanwhile, police asked anyone in the area with video between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. on Thursday to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

